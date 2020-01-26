

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston Road and West Hill Drive, just east of Morningside Avenue, just before 8 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said a man believed to be in his 60s suffered an injury to his head.

He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.