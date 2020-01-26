Man seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Kingston and Morningside.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 26, 2020 8:33PM EST
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston Road and West Hill Drive, just east of Morningside Avenue, just before 8 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said a man believed to be in his 60s suffered an injury to his head.
He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.