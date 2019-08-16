

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition after he was shot in the city’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Roncesvalles Avenue, north of Grenadier Road sometime before 4:20 p.m. for multiple reports of two gunshots heard in the area.

They arrived to find a man in serious condition.

A white SUV was reportedly seen speeding away from the scene.

Police say Roncesvalles Avenue is closed to traffic between Grenadier Road and Constance Street to allow for an investigation.