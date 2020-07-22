CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man seriously hurt after shooting near Square One in Mississauga
Police are seen near Square One Mall after a shooting on July 22, 2020. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:48AM EDT
A 20-year-old man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in a parking lot near Square One mall in Mississauga early on Wednesday morning.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to a lot at the corner of Hammerson Drive and Rathburn Road West at 12:29 a.m. for a report of a male who was shot.
They arrived to find the male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
The man told police he was walking with a friend when he was shot.
Investigators are asking anyone with video footage of that area from the time the incident occurred to contact them.