

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in a parking lot near Square One mall in Mississauga early on Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a lot at the corner of Hammerson Drive and Rathburn Road West at 12:29 a.m. for a report of a male who was shot.

They arrived to find the male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

The man told police he was walking with a friend when he was shot.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage of that area from the time the incident occurred to contact them.