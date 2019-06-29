

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in a North York grocery store on Saturday night.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the store at Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police say the man suffered at least one stab wound inside the store.

Paramedics took the man to hospital where he was treated.

Police say a woman was taken into custody at the scene.