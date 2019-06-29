Man seriously hurt after stabbing in North York grocery store
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 8:54PM EDT
A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in a North York grocery store on Saturday night.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the store at Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Police say the man suffered at least one stab wound inside the store.
Paramedics took the man to hospital where he was treated.
Police say a woman was taken into custody at the scene.