Man seriously hurt in downtown stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing downtown on Saturday evening.
It happened in the area of Shuter and Parliament streets at around 9:40 p.m.
Police said they located the victim believed to be in his 50s with a stab wound.
He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Police are investigating.