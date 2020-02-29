

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing downtown on Saturday evening.

It happened in the area of Shuter and Parliament streets at around 9:40 p.m.

Police said they located the victim believed to be in his 50s with a stab wound.

He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are investigating.