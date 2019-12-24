

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition after he was shot outside a townhouse in North York’s Branson neighbourhood early on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police 32 Division said they were called to a home on Dollery Court, north of Finch Avenue West and west of Bathurst Street, at 1:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Paramedics say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said no suspect information was available.