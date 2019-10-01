Man seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 6:54PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 7:50PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 30s has been seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Shawson Drive just before 6:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Peel paramedics said the victim was shot in the arm.
He has been taken to a trauma centre, where he remains in serious but stable condition.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.