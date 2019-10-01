

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 30s has been seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Shawson Drive just before 6:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Peel paramedics said the victim was shot in the arm.

He has been taken to a trauma centre, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.