Man seriously injured after a shooting in the east end
Police are investigating a shooting near Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 10:31PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 27, 2019 10:51PM EDT
Toronto police say a man has been injured after a shooting in the city's east end.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East for reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, the victim was located suffering from gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics said he was rushed to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition
Police said no suspect information at this time.
More to come.