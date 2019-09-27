

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man has been injured after a shooting in the city's east end.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East for reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim was located suffering from gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics said he was rushed to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition

Police said no suspect information at this time.

More to come.