

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault downtown this morning.

Police say they first received a call about a stabbing at an encampment in the area of Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 4 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that they responded to an assault in the area and transported an adult male to hospital for treatment.

The victim, paramedics said, suffered serious injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.