A man is has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on Tuesday night in west Toronto’s York area.

The incident happened in the Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood, on Humber Boulevard near Alliance Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers on scene said that they found a victim who appeared to have been "grazed" by a bullet.

Police, who confirmed that a gun had been fired, are calling the victim’s injuries “superficial.”

They also told CP24 that the suspect is outstanding. No descriptive details have been released at this time.

Paramedics are also at the scene. They said that the victim is a male in his 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.