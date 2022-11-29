Man seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in Toronto in 2017. New Statistics Canada data shows there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share:
Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022 12:56PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around noon.
Toronto paramedics say they transported an adult male to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say to expect possible delays in the area.