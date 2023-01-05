Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a collision downtown that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Thursday evening.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street just before 10:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
Meanwhile, police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.