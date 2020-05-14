A 33-year-old man is in hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Ajax on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Workmen's Circle, in the area of Church Street and Rossland Road, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers located the victim outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police later said his injures were considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspects or suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.