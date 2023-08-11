A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.

Police say it happened in the area of Black Creek Drive and Weston Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics say they transported the victim with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Two Black male suspects believed to be in their 20s are being sought in the shooting who fled in a grey-coloured sedan, according to police.

The first suspect was wearing jeans and a grey hoodie with a black face mask.

The other suspect had all grey clothing.