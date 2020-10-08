Man seriously injured after being stabbed during an altercation outside Mississauga mall
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 7:01PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 8, 2020 7:38PM EDT
A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing outside a Mississauga mall Thursday afternoon left a man with serious injuries.
Peel police were called to the parking lot of Erin Mills Town Centre in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway just after 5 p.m.
Police said an altercation between two men led to one man being stabbed.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Police said the suspect had been taken into custody.