A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing outside a Mississauga mall Thursday afternoon left a man with serious injuries.

Peel police were called to the parking lot of Erin Mills Town Centre in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway just after 5 p.m.

Police said an altercation between two men led to one man being stabbed.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police said the suspect had been taken into custody.