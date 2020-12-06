Man seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in Mississauga
Published Sunday, December 6, 2020 7:21PM EST
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Mississauga Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and The Queensway just before 7 p.m.
Peel paramedics say the victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.