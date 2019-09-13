

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Kensington Market.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue, just west of Spadina Avenue.

Police said the victim was reportedly stabbed with a bottle.

The man made his way to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, Asian, and approximately five-foot-six tall.

Police said he was wearing glasses, a red plaid shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.