A man is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Summerhill Monday evening.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. at Yonge Street and Frichot Avenue, just north of Davenport Road.

Police say they located a man with serious injuries and that paramedics took the man to hospital.

The driver remained on scene, according to police.

Lanes are closed in the immediate area and police say to expect delays.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.