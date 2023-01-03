Man seriously injured after being struck by GO train in Mississauga
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2023 1:44PM EST
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a GO train on Tuesday morning.
Just before 11:30 a.m., Metrolinx’s Lakeshore West Train said it received a report that a person was struck by a train at Clarkson GO station in Mississauga.
Peel police confirmed a man was hit at “very low speed,” and paramedics added a man in his 50s was rushed to the trauma centre with serious injuries.
Shortly after 12:15 p.m., GO Transit confirmed emergency personnel cleared the area, and trains are back up and running.
Officers say they are still investigating.