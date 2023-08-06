Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a Toronto police car in a park west of the city Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred in the south end of Earlscourt Park near Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road at around 2 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 20s to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no update on his current condition.

Police noted that the incident was unrelated to a demonstration happening at the park. Officers were in the park after violence erupted at an Eritrean festival the day before.

In a subsequent update on Sunday evening, police said that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had been called to probe the incident.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.