A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a Toronto police cruiser in a park in the west of the city Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said it occurred in the south end of Earlscourt Park near Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road at around 2 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Police noted that the incident was unrelated to a demonstration happening at the park. Officers were in the park after violence erupted at an Eritrean festival the day before.

When asked if the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had been called to the scene, police said the provincial agency had not invoked its mandate at this time.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.