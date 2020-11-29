Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in North York. (CP24/Mike Nguyen)
Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 11:11PM EST
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Sunday evening.
It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Hilda Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said a man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
There are road closures in the area while police investigate.