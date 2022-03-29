Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Thornhill
A police vehicle blocks off traffic on Dufferin Street in Thornhill where a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022 6:15PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill.
Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Shields Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.
York Regional Police said an adult male was found at the scene and transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police have not released any further details about the incident so far.
Roads have been closed off in the area as police investigate.