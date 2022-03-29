A male pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill.

Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Shields Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

York Regional Police said an adult male was found at the scene and transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police have not released any further details about the incident so far.

Roads have been closed off in the area as police investigate.