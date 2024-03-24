Man seriously injured after being struck near Burlington GO Station
Halton Regional Police are investigating after a man was struck near Burlington GO Station on March 24. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
Published Sunday, March 24, 2024 10:54PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 24, 2024 11:26PM EDT
Police in Halton Region are investigating after a man was seriously injured after being struck by a driver outside of the Burlington GO Station lot on Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fairview and Brant streets, Halton Regional Police told CP24.
Police said that it is unclear at this point if driver remained at the scene.
The victim’s injuries are serious, they said.
People can expect to see a heavy police presence in the vicinity.
More to come. This is a developing story.