Man seriously injured after car crashes into church in North York
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a church in North York on Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy: Tristan Phillips)
Published Wednesday, January 12, 2022 2:15PM EST
An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after a car crashed into a church in North York on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of Caledonia Road and Bridgeland Avenue where a car crashed into a church.
A man in his 70s was taken to hospital via an emergency run with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.
It is not yet clear what caused the collision.
Roads are closed in the area.