Man seriously injured after daylight stabbing downtown
Published Tuesday, December 6, 2022 2:26PM EST
A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.
Toronto police say the stabbing occurred in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area at around 12:45 p.m.
A man was located and transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
A suspect was also located and arrested, according to police, who remain on scene to investigate the incident.
Police say to expect delays in the area.