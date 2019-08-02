

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





A man is in hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed in the Entertainment District on Friday night.

Toronto police were called in the area of Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street before 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When emergency crews arrived, a man was located with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said there was reportedly a fight just before the man was stabbed.

Police are looking for two possible suspects, a man and a woman last seen southbound on Lower Simcoe.