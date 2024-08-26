Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Etobicoke
A man was taken to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
Published Monday, August 26, 2024 6:34AM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting in Etobicoke overnight.
Toronto police say they responded to the area of Finch Avenue and Highway 27 just after 12:35 a.m. for reports that someone had been shot while driving a vehicle.
Responding officers located a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene, police said. The victim was transported to hospital in series condition, according to paramedics.