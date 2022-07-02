Man seriously injured after Scarborough shooting
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Published Saturday, July 2, 2022 1:54PM EDT
A man was seriously injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough Saturday, police say.
Officers were called to Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
Police said that when officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.
No further details have been provided regarding the shooting. Police say the investigation is ongoing.