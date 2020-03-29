Man seriously injured after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of Finch Avenue West and Weston Road on Sunday, March 29,2020. (Peter Muscat)
Published Sunday, March 29, 2020 3:07PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 29, 2020 4:23PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in North York Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Rumike Road, just west of Weston Road, just after 2:30 for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said he had been rushed to a hospital via emergency run with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
More to come.