A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in North York Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Rumike Road, just west of Weston Road, just after 2:30 for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said he had been rushed to a hospital via emergency run with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More to come.