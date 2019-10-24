

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after a shooting near Oakwood and Eglinton on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, south of Eglinton Avenue West, around 8:40 p.m. for reports of shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from injuries.

He has been taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said shell casings were located at the scene

Two suspects were reportedly seen in a nearby laneway, police said.