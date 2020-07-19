CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man seriously injured after stabbing at Liberty Village respite
Paramedics load a patient into an ambulance after a stabbing at a Liberty Village respite centre on July 19, 2020.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 6:35AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 19, 2020 6:47AM EDT
A man was seriously injured after a stabbing near a City of Toronto-run respite site in Liberty Village early Sunday morning.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the centre at 69 Fraser Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male who was stabbed.
They arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from at least one stab wound.
He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police from 14 Division say a suspect was arrested at the scene but has not yet been charged.
Investigators say both the suspect and victim were staying at the respite centre.