

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man was seriously injured after a stabbing near a City of Toronto-run respite site in Liberty Village early Sunday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the centre at 69 Fraser Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male who was stabbed.

They arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police from 14 Division say a suspect was arrested at the scene but has not yet been charged.

Investigators say both the suspect and victim were staying at the respite centre.