

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing at North York Centre Station early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight at the subway station on Yonge Street south of Finch Avenue.

There were initially reports that the victim was stabbed on the platform, however police say that is not the case.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in serious condition but by later on Saturday morning he had already been treated and released, police say.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

Police continue to investigate.