

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

Peel police said an officer was flagged down in the area of Main Street North and Church Street East around 4:47 p.m. for someone needing a medical assistance.

The officer found a man with a stab wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.