Man seriously injured after stabbing in Brampton
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 6:28PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Brampton on Friday afternoon.
Peel police said an officer was flagged down in the area of Main Street North and Church Street East around 4:47 p.m. for someone needing a medical assistance.
The officer found a man with a stab wound.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
No suspect information has been released.