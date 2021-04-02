Man seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
A man has been transported to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday evening.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. near Yonge and Charles streets.
Toronto paramedics said that a male, believed to be around 18 years old, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police say that the suspect fled the area heading southbound on Yonge Street.
No further details have been provided.