Man seriously injured after stabbing in Etobicoke: police
Published Monday, February 12, 2024 8:18PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2024 9:10PM EST
A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Etobicoke Monday night, police say.
Toronto police said it happened shortly before 7:40 p.m., in the area of Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue, located just west of Islington Avenue.
Paramedics said they brought a man in his 40s to a local trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.
Officers brought a man into custody and recovered a knife.
No other details about the suspect were provided.