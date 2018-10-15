Man seriously injured after stabbing in Koreatown
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 12:33PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 12:38PM EDT
One man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Koreatown this afternoon.
It happened near Bloor Street and Palmerston Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m.
Police say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, sustained a stab wound to the chest.
He was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics confirmed.
Police have not released a description of the suspect, who fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency crews.
Const. Jen Sidhu told CP24 that the suspect and victim did not know one another.