

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Koreatown this afternoon.

It happened near Bloor Street and Palmerston Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m.

Police say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, sustained a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics confirmed.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, who fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

Const. Jen Sidhu told CP24 that the suspect and victim did not know one another.