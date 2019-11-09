Man seriously injured after stabbing in North York
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:00AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:58AM EST
A man believed to be in his 40s has been seriously injured after a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Keele Street and Grandravine Drive, near Sheppard Avenue West, around 6 a.m.
Paramedics said that the victim was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
No further details have been released regarding suspects in the investigation.
This is a developing news story. More to come.