A man is seriously injured after being stabbed in North York Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Police say they located a man with a stab wound who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries via emergency run.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown and police have not released any suspect information.

Police say they are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-2222.