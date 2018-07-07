

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in Oakwood Village early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Northcliffe Boulevard, located near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, at around 4 a.m.

Toronto paramedics say they transported a man in his 30s from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.