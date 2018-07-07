Man seriously injured after stabbing in Oakwood Village
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 6:30AM EDT
One man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in Oakwood Village early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred on Northcliffe Boulevard, located near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, at around 4 a.m.
Toronto paramedics say they transported a man in his 30s from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.