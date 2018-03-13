

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital this morning after suffering numerous stab wounds in Scarborough Village overnight.

It happened near Markham Road and Cougar Court, near Eglinton Avenue, at around 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a male in his 40s suffered multiple stab wounds in the area and was transported to hospital via emergency run.

His injuries are believed to be serious, paramedics confirm.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.