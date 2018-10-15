

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing inside a Koreatown Internet cafe this afternoon.

It happened near Bloor Street and Palmerston Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m.

Police say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, sustained a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics confirmed.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, who fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

Const. Jen Sidhu told CP24 that the suspect and victim did not know one another.

Police are currently on scene interviewing witnesses.