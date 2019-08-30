Man seriously injured after stabbing near Moss Park
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 4:40PM EDT
A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Queen Street East at Seaton Street at 4:17 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Paramedics said the victim was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious condition.
Police said they were told a possible suspect fled the scene on foot.
Investigators said the victim suffered injuries to his hand.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100.