

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Street East at Seaton Street at 4:17 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious condition.

Police said they were told a possible suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said the victim suffered injuries to his hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100.