

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Milton.

Emergency crews were called on the Guelph Line near Campbellville Road and the south entrance of the Mowhawk Raceway and Casino around 2:30 p.m.

Halton police said a car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision.

The occupants of the motorcycle, 55-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were both injured.

Police said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called.

Police have closed the Guelph Line to all traffic between Campbellville Road and the south entrance to the Mowhawk Raceway.