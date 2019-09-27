

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 30s has been seriously injured after a collision in Mississauga.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Council Ring Road and Ash Row Road, east of Glen Erin Drive.

Peel police said a vehicle crashed into a tree

The victim is being airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition, Ornge said.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Police said there was only one person in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Ash Row Crescent is blocked at Council Ring Road.