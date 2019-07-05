Man seriously injured after Yonge-Dundas Square stabbing
Police are seen on Yonge-Dundas Square after a stabbing on July 5, 2019. (Phil Fraboni/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 10:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 10:15PM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Yonge-Dundas Square on Friday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the square after 9 p.m. for a report of an adult male suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.
A section of the northern part of the square was taped off by police and private security guards.
Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20s, wearing a long-sleeved blue hoodie and multi-colour pants.
He was last seen on the southbound platfrom inside Dundas Station.