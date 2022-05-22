Man seriously injured following shooting at Woodbine Beach Park
Published Sunday, May 22, 2022 10:35PM EDT
A man has sustained serious to life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s east end.
It happened at Woodbine Beach Park, near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue.
Toronto police said officers on scene located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to hospital with injuries officials said were between serious and life-threatening.
An investigation is underway.