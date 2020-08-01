Man seriously injured following stabbing in city's east end
One man was injured following a stabbing in the city's east end.
Codi Wilson
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020
Last Updated Saturday, August 1, 2020 7:43AM EDT
One man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in the city's east end early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in a unit above a restaurant in the area of Dawes Road and Brenton Street at around 3 a.m.
Police say a 22-year-old man was rushed from the scene to a Toronto hospital and underwent surgery this morning.
A 21-year-old suspect is in custody, police say, and no other suspects are outstanding.