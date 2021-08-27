A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting in a residential area of Ajax on Friday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say that around 1:10 p.m. Friday they were called to Tulloch Drive, near Emperor Street and Pickering Beach Road, for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police did not provide any suspect information but were conducting a search in the neighbourhood.