Man seriously injured in Ajax shooting: Durham Regional Police
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 2:52PM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting in a residential area of Ajax on Friday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police say that around 1:10 p.m. Friday they were called to Tulloch Drive, near Emperor Street and Pickering Beach Road, for reports of shots fired.
They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics transported him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Police did not provide any suspect information but were conducting a search in the neighbourhood.