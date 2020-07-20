

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Belgravia neighbourhood.

It happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue, Monday evening.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said they are looking for two suspects in connection with the stabbing. Both of the suspects are described as black males. One stands around five-foot-six while the other is about six feet tall. Both suspects were wearing dark-coloured baggy clothing with bandanas on their faces.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.